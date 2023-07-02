Take a look inside this stunning and modern 5 bed detached house just 10 minutes from Seaham beach that’s gone up for sale

If you have just short of £600,000 spare, then this stunning five bedroom detached house located in one of Sunderlands most prestigious recent developments could be yours. The dream home is located off Burdon Lane and is for sale with Good Life Homes via Zoopla.

The property sale experts said: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a stunning home on Sunderland’s most prestigious new development at Burdon Rise, minutes from A19, A690, Doxford International and perfect as a commuting base providing access throughout the region.

“A quality executive home by any standard, this particular home was the most expensive house style on the development and the property offers large rooms and great proportions throughout set within a large garden plot.

“Of particular note is the stunning entrance hall providing an impressive welcome with quality lvt flooring stretching through a large part of the ground floor.

“Leading off the entrance hall is a home office, a formal dining room with double doors, a generous lounge/drawing room and a guest WC.”

Location: Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Sunderland SR3

Price: £599,995

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 230402

1 . Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Sunderland The outside of the property at Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Sunderland The main sitting room at the property Photo Sales

3 . Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Sunderland The stunning kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Leighfield Drive, Burdon Rise, Sunderland What you see upon entry Photo Sales

