News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
19 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
19 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
22 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

For sale in Sunderland: Newly refurbished bungalow in a popular location is perfect for first time buyers

Take a look inside this gorgeous, modern bungalow that is newly refurbished and lies in a popular location.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 1st May 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking to make your first step on the housing ladder in Sunderland then look no further as this newly refurbished bungalow situated in a popular location close to local amenities is on the market.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, via the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “This fabulous bungalow has recently undergone a significant programme of upgrading, refurbishment and remodelling to provide an outstanding standard of accommodation.

“In addition to a complete ‘back to brick’ internal refurbishment the bungalow has benefitted from external rendering, re-wiring, re-plumbed and new gutters and soffits.

“Internally there is a hall, spacious lounge with media wall and bay window that opens through to a stunning breakfasting kitchen, fitted with an excellent range of units, a selection of integrated appliances and French doors to the rear garden.

“There are two well-proportioned double bedrooms and a contemporary shower room/wc. Benefits of the property include recently installed double glazed doors and windows as well as a zoned far infrared heating system and CCTV.

“Externally there is a lawned garden and driveway to the front whilst to the rear a delightful, low maintenance landscaped garden. There is a versatile building finished with matching render, double glazed door and windows, Ethernet internet connection, power, lighting & heating, currently being used as a home office.

“The property is well placed for local amenities, as well as offering excellent connections to surrounding areas and major road links including the A19.”

Location: Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland SR4

Price: £240,000

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 0191 723 0019

Undefined: H2
The outside of the bungalow at Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland

1. Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland

The outside of the bungalow at Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The main sitting room, featuring a very modern fireplace

2. Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland

The main sitting room, featuring a very modern fireplace

Photo Sales
Another angle of the sitting room

3. Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland

Another angle of the sitting room

Photo Sales
The sitting room leads in to a dining area

4. Kirkwood Avenue, Hastings Hill, Sunderland

The sitting room leads in to a dining area

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SunderlandPropertySaleZooplaStandard