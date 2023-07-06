Take a look inside this gorgeous three bedroom cottage that’s just a short drive from Hendon beach and only £110,000

If you’re looking for a bargain in Sunderland then look no further as this stunning three bedroom cottage that’s just a short drive from Hendon beach is on the market. It’s for sale on Zoopla, through Hunters.

They say: “Offered to the market with no onward chain, this three bedroom mid terrace cottage on Edward Street, Silksworth offers a generous amount of living space throughout.

“Well presented and ready to move straight into, this could make an ideal first time buy, downsize or investment. Well placed for easy access for transport links to the city centre and beyond. The A19 is also within easy reach.

“Internally, there is superb living and kitchen/dining area. Patio doors leading to the garden makes a great focal point for the living area whilst the dining area also has stairs to the first floor.

“Leading into a well equipped modern kitchen with plenty of storage options. The spacious bathroom with bath, over bath shower, sink and WC completes the ground floor. The first floor offers three spacious bedrooms.

“Externally there is an enclosed garden to the rear. As an added benefit there is a static hot tub and a large out building that could be used for leisure and/or as home office space. Out building is in need of some maintenance.”

Property Summary:

Location: Edward Street, Silksworth, Sunderland SR3

Price: £110,000

Estate agent: Hunters

Contact Number: 01917 234718

