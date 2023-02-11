For sale in Sunderland: Fully functioning cafe with alcohol licence on the market just £120,000
Take a peak inside Wendy’s cafe in Sunderland which is up for sale for just £120,000
If you’re a budding entrepreneur, prospective business owner or lacking a little direction in life then look no further, as this fully functioning cafe with high quality furnishing is on the market for £120,000.
It is also a one bedroom house above too, with a bathroom. The cafe can seat up to 25 people at any given time and has an alcohol licence which is key to making some businesses thrive.
The key features of the cafe is a diner area, bar area, back kitchen, preparation area, storage cupboard, office, disabled toilet, pantry and fire exit to the rear.
It is on sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Temple. On Zoopla, they say “The café is located opposite to Flannels and next to the Lloyds and Barclays bank and approximately 100 yards away from the Bridges shopping centre.
“The café is fully equipped and fully furnished with all the fixtures and fittings included in the after price, with an exception to some equipment which the listers control. The equipment can be purchased separately from the current owners (open to reasonable offers).”
Location: Fawcett Street, Sunderland SR4
Price: £120,000
Agent: Temple I Property Group and Consultants
Contact Number: 01917 233652