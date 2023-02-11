Take a peak inside Wendy’s cafe in Sunderland which is up for sale for just £120,000

If you’re a budding entrepreneur, prospective business owner or lacking a little direction in life then look no further, as this fully functioning cafe with high quality furnishing is on the market for £120,000.

It is also a one bedroom house above too, with a bathroom. The cafe can seat up to 25 people at any given time and has an alcohol licence which is key to making some businesses thrive.

The key features of the cafe is a diner area, bar area, back kitchen, preparation area, storage cupboard, office, disabled toilet, pantry and fire exit to the rear.

It is on sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Temple. On Zoopla, they say “The café is located opposite to Flannels and next to the Lloyds and Barclays bank and approximately 100 yards away from the Bridges shopping centre.

“The café is fully equipped and fully furnished with all the fixtures and fittings included in the after price, with an exception to some equipment which the listers control. The equipment can be purchased separately from the current owners (open to reasonable offers).”

Location: Fawcett Street, Sunderland SR4

Price: £120,000

Agent: Temple I Property Group and Consultants

Contact Number: 01917 233652

1 . Fawcett Street, Sunderland The outside of the cafe for sale at Fawcett Street, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Fawcett Street, Sunderland The inside of the cafe, with mint green walls and enough space to seat many Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Fawcett Street, Sunderland The counter, with a huge board to advertise specials and more, with a lovely furnished finish Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Fawcett Street, Sunderland Another view of the counter, enticing potential customers to purchase more with the various side bits on sale Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales