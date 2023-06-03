Take a look inside this stunning five bedroom detached house that features a fully functioning gym and a sauna - and is just a 10 minute drive from Hendon beach

If you have just shy of £700,000 spare, then this stunning five bedroom detached house featuring a huge garden, great views of the city, a fully functioning gym, a sauna and just 10 minutes from the beach could be yours.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Evenmore. On Zoopla , they say: “Recently featured on the Welcome Home YouTube channel this stunning four bedroom property, featuring gym, sauna and roof terrace has ultra high quality finishes throughout.

“From the Spitfire front door to the Karndean floors this property exudes style and substance. Recently completed, this property features an ultra-modern design with floor to ceiling windows allowing views over Sunderland and reaching as far as the coast.

“Nestled into the face of the hill, this stunning property has its own private terrace and green wildflower rooftop that blends beautifully into the surrounding area as well as a large garden.

“The property features heat source pump underfloor heating which means Karndean and luxury tiled floors that flow through the property are warm to touch and create a real minimalist feel since no radiators are needed.

“The windows allow light to stream in from all angles and feature internal remote-controlled blinds for your convenience. High efficiency heating and insulation means this is a true eco home.”

Location: Spire View, Sunderland SR3

Price: £695,000

Estate Agent: Evenmore

Contact Number: 01913 920385

1 . Spire View, Sunderland The outside of the property at Spire View, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Spire View, Sunderland The main sitting room Photo Sales

3 . Spire View, Sunderland Another view of the room Photo Sales

4 . Spire View, Sunderland A terraced area Photo Sales

