Take a look inside this gorgeous 4 bed detached house that boasts stunning views of the nature and is very isolated that is on the market in Sunderland

If you’re on the hunt for your dream home - or want to see what over half a million pounds can get you in Sunderland, then look no further as this stunning and modern house with nature right on your doorstep is on the market.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Evenmore. On Zoopla, they say: “This stunning four bedroom property is located on an exclusive development.

“This property boasts an ultra-modern design with floor to ceiling windows allowing fantastic views over the city landscape. Featuring two roof terraces, a patio and a large garden, there is a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoor space.

“The property features air source heat pump underfloor heating, to create a real minimalist feel and floors that are warm to the touch. The high efficiency heating and insulation, plus wiring ready for an electric car point, mean this is a true eco home. The windows allow light to stream in from all angles and some feature internal remote-controlled blinds for your convenience.

“On the entrance level there is the hall with cloakroom/WC, leading through to the vast open plan living room, dining area and kitchen. From the lounge, you can access the properties two roof terraces, ideal for entertaining, or sitting quietly with a book.

“The steel staircase leads to the lower level, flooded with natural light from the first floor, with floating effect oak stair treads and a stone clad wall which is a real feature. On the lower floor is the generously proportioned master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

“There are three further bedrooms, all have tilt and open windows that can double as doors to lead out into the rear patio and garden. There is also a family bathroom with large feature bath and separate walk in shower.

“The ground floor has further rooms, which could be used for multiple purposes. There’s space for a utility room / storage or home office, with an additional large space that is adaptable for a variety of uses such as a gym or games room.”

Location: Spire View, Sunderland SR3

Price: £545,000

Estate Agent: Evenmore

Contact Number: 01913 920169

Spire View, Sunderland The outside of the property at Spire View, Sunderland

Spire View, Sunderland The first look from inside the property

Spire View, Sunderland A large open plan that would be ideal in the summer months. A sitting area in the foreground

Spire View, Sunderland The open plan area shown again - with great access to the platform