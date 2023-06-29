News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: 2 bed semi-detached just over 10 minutes from Roker Beach on the market for £80,000

Take a look inside this lovely two bedroom semi-detached house that sits just over 10 minutes away from Roker beach

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking for an absolute bargain in Sunderland then look no further than this lovely two bedroom house that sits just a mere 10 minutes away from Roker beach - it’s on the market for just £80,000.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “This larger style four person two bedroom semi detached home with generous gardens to the front and rear sit along this sought after street within the ever fashionable Redhouse estate.

“Available with no upward chain, the property would benefit from some cosmetic enhancement but carries enormous potential.

“Accommodation comprises reception hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility, two double size bedrooms and a bathroom whilst features of note include some gas central heating and some double glazing.

“Central to the City Centre, A19 and Coast and within walking distance of local amenities, this fashionable home is sure to command a huge level of interest and deserves immediate internal inspection.”

Price: £80,000

Location: Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland SR5

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 233984

The front of the property at Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland

The front of the property at Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland

The house is very spacious

The house is very spacious

The main room allows for plenty of light and a retro looking fireplace

The main room allows for plenty of light and a retro looking fireplace

This room allows for access outside and is perfect on warm days

This room allows for access outside and is perfect on warm days

