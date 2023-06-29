Take a look inside this lovely two bedroom semi-detached house that sits just over 10 minutes away from Roker beach

If you’re looking for an absolute bargain in Sunderland then look no further than this lovely two bedroom house that sits just a mere 10 minutes away from Roker beach - it’s on the market for just £80,000.

The house is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they say: “This larger style four person two bedroom semi detached home with generous gardens to the front and rear sit along this sought after street within the ever fashionable Redhouse estate.

“Available with no upward chain, the property would benefit from some cosmetic enhancement but carries enormous potential.

“Accommodation comprises reception hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility, two double size bedrooms and a bathroom whilst features of note include some gas central heating and some double glazing.

“Central to the City Centre, A19 and Coast and within walking distance of local amenities, this fashionable home is sure to command a huge level of interest and deserves immediate internal inspection.”

Price: £80,000

Location: Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland SR5

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 233984

1 . Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland The front of the property at Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland The house is very spacious Photo Sales

3 . Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland The main room allows for plenty of light and a retro looking fireplace Photo Sales

4 . Rosemary Road, Redhouse, Sunderland This room allows for access outside and is perfect on warm days Photo Sales

