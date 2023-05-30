News you can trust since 1873
Take a look inside this tidy little house that’s perfect for first time buyers - and just 10 minutes from Roker beach

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 30th May 2023, 06:00 BST

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder then look no further as this stunning house located just 10 minutes from Roker beach and two miles from Sunderland train station is on the market.

The house is for sale through estate agent Peter Heron. On Zoopla, they describe it as, “A beautifully presented, two bedroom semi-detached home situated within the ever popular Havelock Park, available with no upper chain involved”.

Detailing the layout, they continue: “Internally the immaculate accommodation includes a hall with staircase to the first floor, a superb lounge / diner with French doors to the rear garden and there is an impressive, modern fitted kitchen. On the first floor there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a bathroom/wc.

Some of the benefits mentioned in the listing are double glazed windows, gas central heating, block-paved driveway, space to the side of the house and a “wonderful garden to the rear with a lawn and decked area”.

A spokesperson for Peter Heron added: “This popular location is ideally placed for local amenities as well as offering excellent connections to Sunderland Royal Hospital, Sunderland City Centre and major road connections.”

Price: £124,950

Location: Halesworth Drive, Havelock Park, Sunderland SR4

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 233492

The outside of the property at Halesworth Drive, Havelock Park, Sunderland

The outside of the property at Halesworth Drive, Havelock Park, Sunderland

The garden

The garden

The main room with great access to the garden

The main room with great access to the garden

The main room features a dining area

The main room features a dining area

