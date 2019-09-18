10 Sunderland properties on the market for less than £100,000

But not all homes on the market are completely out of reach. There are a number of affordable properties currently up for sale around Sunderland for less than £100,000 - ideal for first-time buyers looking to snap up their first home. Here are 10 budget-friendly properties in Sunderland that are on the market right now.
1. 3 bedroom terrace, Fernville Street, Eden Vale
This cosy, neatly presented three bedroom terrace sits in a popular and convenient location, offering easy access to nearby shops, amenities and transport links to Sunderland city centre and beyond. GBP 95,000
Photo: Rightmove
Copyright:
2. 2 bedroom semi-detached, Doulton Drive
Decorated to a high standard, with a generously sized front and back garden, this property provides plenty of space and is ideally suited to first-time buyers, or couples. GBP 99,950
Photo: Rightmove
Copyright:
3. 2 bedroom terrace, Wilfred Street, Pallion
This stylish cottage has been beautifully decorated and boasts a spacious central lounge with an open plan staircase, shower room, front double bedroom, fitted kitchen and a feature bay window extension. GBP 74,999
Photo: Rightmove
Copyright:
4. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Pitcairn Road, Pennywell
Offering lots of space and a fitted open plan kitchen and diner, this property also benefits from gardens to the front and rear, as well as driveway parking and a garage. GBP 84,950
Photo: Rightmove
Copyright: