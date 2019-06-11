Have you got what it takes to work for the North East Ambulance Service

The North East Ambulance Service is holding recruitment days in the region.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) are looking for several Clinical Advisors in the North-East.

A NEAS ambulance

The NEAS is looking to increase staff in their Integrated Urgent Care Clinical Assessment Service (IUC CAS) following the successful bid for the new NHS 111 service last year.

The newly created role involves assessing callers with a variety of clinical conditions, advising them on home care management, and refering them on to further care when appropriate.

The vacancies are open to anyone who is registered with the The Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) or Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC). If you would like to find out more information, the service is holding open days to meet the team and talk to employers.

At these events, there will be the chance to speak to members of staff and learn about the role and responsibilities of a Clinical Advisor. You can witness first hand the working environment for the role, and hear a short presentation outlining the next stage of the recruitment process and the training required for the role.

The next open days are:

Wednesday June 19. 5-7 pm at HQ- NEAS Headquarters, Bernicia House, Goldcrest Way, Newburn, NE15 8NY

Thursday July 4. 5-7 pm at HQ- NEAS Headquarters, Bernicia House, Goldcrest Way, Newburn, NE15 8NY.