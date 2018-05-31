Gateshead brides don’t want Meghan sparkle, says seamstress

Even in a Royal Wedding year, most brides know what they want – and one local firm takes pride in delivering just what they are after.

Although it seemed the whole world was waiting to see what Meghan Markle’s wedding dress looked like, one Gateshead businesswoman says that for most brides the traditional styles are far more important than Royal copycat dresses.



Sandra Usude of Something Special on Durham Road missed seeing the Duchess of Sussex’s gown being unveiled because she was busy looking after her own brides-to-be with fittings all day on the Saturday of Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.



But past events have taught her that brides don’t always want to follow suit, no matter how much publicity the Royal gown gets.



Sandra, who is planning to retire soon and has put the business she launched 11 years ago up for sale, is hoping to find a new owner that gets as much pleasure from helping brides – Royal or otherwise – prepare for their special day.



Sandra said: “This is a lovely job, everyone who comes in here is happy and excited, and maybe a little bit nervous about being in a bridal shop – it’s not something you do regularly – and it’s my job to make sure they relax and find what they want and then make sure it’s perfect for them before the big day.



“Even though we’ve had a Royal wedding this year, and we just had William and Kate a few years ago, I find that most brides have their own ideas. They usually have something in mind that they’ve always imagined themselves in, and they don’t tend to be swayed by Royal styles – we found that after William and Kate’s wedding, more brides wanted something like the dress Pippa wore as bridesmaid than the one Kate chose.



“Weddings are big events now, with all sorts of different ideas for venues and themes and favours, but dresses remain traditional.”



The business is on the market with specialist agent Ernest Wilson and specialises not only in wedding dresses, but also bridesmaids’ and prom dresses, and mother-of-the-bride outfits. Not surprisingly, Sandra isn’t necessarily eager to see repeat business from the brides themselves, but regularly has mothers returning to her as each of their children get ready

to walk down the aisle, while sisters and friends of brides who’ve had bridesmaids dresses from Something Special return when their own big day is on the horizon.



“We have a wide selection of styles and sizes, from size 10 up to 32 and ten different style in plus size, which is quite unusual and nice to be able to offer, while prices range from £300 to £3,000, so there is something to suit everyone,” added Sandra. “Shopping for wedding dresses is an exciting time and I’m delighted to have been part of that for so long.”



Full details about Something Special in Gateshead is available from Ernest Wilson Business Agents Ltd, an agency established in 1956 to assists clients with the purchase and sale of businesses



