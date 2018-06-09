Gardening: Perfect Father’s Day gifts for a dad who enjoys his gardening

Have your say

Forget socks, tie and beer for Father’s Day – if he’s a gardener, go for one of the top-notch products here – from under a tenner to, er, a lot more (get siblings to chip in) …

The GARDENA NatureUp! Basic Set Vertical is an easy way to create a living wall.

Bosworth Wellies. Picture by Town and Country

The connecting system with planters are made from weather-resistant plastic and can be extended.

An innovative drainage system means plants are never waterlogged but excess water stays off walls and floors.

The set has three vertical planters, three covers, one floor plate and 12 connecting clips. Price: £57.68, Amazon.

Premium Leather Gloves from Town and Country are perfect for heavy-duty tasks.

Personalised pine apple crate with lid. Picture by Plantabox.

They have a specially designed thumb and elasticated wrist to enhance the fit and a fleece lining. RRP £13.99.

For the absent-minded dad, this Leather Tool Pouch from Wilkinson Sword has belt clips and loops that can hold most secateurs designs and provides safe and storage. RRP £14.99, at good retailers.

The Bosworth Wellington Boots from Town and Country are traditional length natural rubber boots with a cushioned insole.

They have a contoured design and reinforced seams for strength and a steel shank for added support.

Available in green, navy and aubergine. RRP £49.99.

The grey Shed Tidy will bring order to your dad’s shed and keep tools, rags, string and bits and bobs tidy. Width 28cm, Depth 20cm, Height 17cm, RRP £21.95, www.annabeljames.co.uk

A small personalised pine apple crate with a lid is ideal for a keen gardener – adding a hessian liner makes it perfect for storing small items.

They stack to make an attractive storage system. Dimensions: 31cm x 20cm x 15cm, personalised with 18 characters per line. RRP £34, www.plantabox.co.uk

Lastly, the sage or grey Potting Table has three hooks, a shelf, a sunken tray and spacious work surface. Arrives flat-packed. Price: £34.99, www.sueryder.org/shop

JOBS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

If you want to grow spring bedding for next year, wallflowers, pansies, and Bellis perennis need to be sown from now until next month to flower next spring. Polyanthus are best sown when temperatures are around 15°C (60°F). A sheltered cold frame provides the right environment. Winter bedding plants can also be sown, including ornamental cabbages, kales and winter pansies.

Cut back dead bulb foliage if not done already. It is important to wait until the foliage dies down naturally.

Pinch out the leading shoots on Chrysanthemum and Helianthus to encourage bushy plants.

Vine weevil larvae can be a serious pest of container plants and are active now. There are various biological controls available.

Thin out new shoots on trees and shrubs that were pruned in winter to stimulate growth. Remove crossing stems.

Rhododendrons can be lightly pruned after flowering. More severe pruning should wait until the following early spring.

Twining climbers (such as honeysuckle and Clematis) need regular tying in and twining around their supports.

Take softwood cuttings of many deciduous shrubs, including Fuchsia, Hydrangea macrophylla, Philadelphus and Spiraea.

Ensure newly planted trees and shrubs do not dry out. Water with rain, grey or recycled water. Loosen any tree ties that are digging into the bark.

Shorten newly planted raspberry canes once new shoots are produced.

Change the feed for pot-grown fruit to a high potassium liquid one, such as tomato fertiliser.

Water blueberries, cranberries and lingonberries regularly with rainwater. Only use tap water when butts run dry.

Peas need staking with pea sticks, netting or pruned garden twigs.