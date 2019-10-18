A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on the window of a restaurant. Photo by PA.

The food hygiene ratings of 15 of Durham's most popular restaurants on TripAdvisor

These 15 Durham restaurants rank as the most popular in the city with customers on TripAdvisor, but despite their praise not all of them score highly on their food hygiene ratings.

By Sophie Brownson
Friday, 18th October 2019, 10:57 am

The Food Standards Agency Inspectors have awarded these 15 Durham establishments food hygiene ratings ranging from as low as one to the top score of five. A one star means "major improvement is necessary" while a five star rating means “very good.” If you are heading out for a meal, be sure to check this list before you go.

1. Shaheens Indian

Shaheens Indian, 48 North Bailey, has a good hygiene rating of 4/5. Image by Google Maps.

2. Tealicious Tearoom

Tealicious Tearoom, Second Floor 88 Elvet Bridge, a very good hygiene rating of 5/5.  Image by Google Maps.

3. Akarsu Turkish Restaurant & Grill

Akarsu Turkish Restaurant & Grill, 32a Silver Street, a generally satisfactory hygiene rating of 3/5. Image by Google Maps.

4. La Spada Ristorante

La Spada Ristorante, 62-63 Front Street Pity Me, has a generally satisfactory hygiene rating of 3/5. Image by Google Maps.

