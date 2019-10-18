The food hygiene ratings of 15 of Durham's most popular restaurants on TripAdvisor
These 15 Durham restaurants rank as the most popular in the city with customers on TripAdvisor, but despite their praise not all of them score highly on their food hygiene ratings.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 10:57 am
The Food Standards Agency Inspectors have awarded these 15 Durham establishments food hygiene ratings ranging from as low as one to the top score of five. A one star means "major improvement is necessary" while a five star rating means “very good.” If you are heading out for a meal, be sure to check this list before you go.