We're already fully booked for opening day as we gear up to bring RIO to Sunderland

It’s all hands on deck as RIO gears up to bring its tropical decor and unlimited meat and salad offering to Sunderland.

The £500,000 transformation of the former Halo bar in Low Row into the newest in the RIO chain is nearing completion as the finishing aesthetic touches are made.

Inside the new RIO Sunderland as finishing touches are made | Sunderland Echo

Famed for its Brazilian churrasco dining experience, where different types of meat are carved at your table until you’re full, RIO opens its doors on Friday, September 12 and 13 for VIP nights before opening to the public on Sunday, September 14.

Opening day coincided with the final day of Sunderland Restaurant Week with a special £20 offer running for one day only, which led to Sunday being fully booked soon after it was announced.

The new addition to the city has seen a major change of the site, which is also known for its time as Bud Bigalows, including increasing the size of the kitchen ten fold to accommodate the specialist meat grill.

RIO steakhouse is one of the North East’s most successful hospitality brands, where it’s regularly top-rated at its branches in Newcastle and Cheshire, with the new Wearside branch the eighth to open.

Once open, the site, spanning 10,000sqft, will seat around 94 diners.

The site has been totally reconfigured | Sunderland Echo

Sophie Coates, social media manager at RIO, said: “We’ve been fully booked for opening day on Sunday for some time and we’re getting constant messages on social media from people asking if we can squeeze them in.

“Bookings are also really strong for the weekend after opening so it looks like we’re going to be very busy. The response has been great.

“A lot of people in Sunderland already know the brand and they say they’re so glad a RIO is finally opening here so they don’t need to travel. The team is working flat out to get the site ready.

“Sunderland is becoming a real foodie destination and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

RIO joins The Vault Yard which also opened its doors in Low Row this summer after giving new life, and honouring the history of, the former Baroque site.

RIO opening times

Lunch Service

From: 12pm – 5pm Monday to Sunday.

Last Food Order - 3pm

Evening Food Service

From 4:45pm Monday to Sunday

Monday to Thursday. Last Food Order - 9pm / Bar: 11:pm

Friday and Saturday : Last Food Order - 10pm / Bar: 12am

Sunday: Last Food Order - 8:30pm / Bar: 10:30pm

Prices

It’s a set cost for an unlimited meat and salad offering.

The set lunch price Monday to Friday is £29.95. On Saturdays and Sundays it’s £32.95.

The set evening price Sunday to Thursday is £39.95. On Fridays and Saturdays it’s £44.95.

Children’s prices: under 5s go free. Age 5 - 7: £6.95. Age 8 - 12: £14.95.

You can also choose an unlimited salad bar only. It’s priced £14.95 for lunch and £19.95 on evenings.