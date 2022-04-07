Loading...

Watch: We've pulled together a list of things to do over Easter

Sunderland has lots to see and do over Easter weekend

By Jatinder Dhillon
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:30 am

If the weather holds up – you can venture along to all these amazing places in Sunderland and fill out the Easter weekend.

Enjoy the views from Seaham Marina while relaxing at one of the many cafes, or head over to Penshaw Monument and see if you can climb the steps up to an amazing view.

Whatever you are looking to – whether it is indoors or outdoors – there are some amazing places to see.

Roker Park is a great place to relax and unwind in the sun, take your dog for a walk or play some tennis.