News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Veganuary launched in 2014 and encourages people to try going vegan across January and beyond. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Veganuary: Nine top restaurants, cafes and bakeries offering meat-free products in Sunderland

The opening month of the year means people across the North East will be trying a meat-free diet for the first time.

By Jason Button
1 hour ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 5:53pm

It is estimated that over half a million Brits attempted Veganuary last year, and with more people looking to accept the challenge of not eating meat or other animal produce over the course of a month or more, 2023 could see even more people giving up animal-based products.

And as a bigger percentage of the UK looks to go animal-free, big brands are hoping to capitalise on the trend, while helping new vegans and vegetarians find more options on the high street.

There are plenty of restaurants offering vegetarian or vegan meals in Sunderland and these are some of the best options ...

1. Good Apple Cafe

The Good Apple Cafe on Derwent Street is fully vegan and is open from Tuesday to Saturday each week. Sunderland's first 100% vegan eatery, the cafe was established in 2013 and turned away from animal-based products in 2020.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. No 2 Church Lane

No 2 Church Lane can be found just off High Street West and specialises in burgers. Away from the meat options, the restaurant also has a full range of vegan and vegetarian options for anyone wanting to try veganuary.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Tin of Sardines

Roker's gin bar Tin of Sardines on Pier View is a new addition to the city and as well as offering a huge variety of drinks overlooking the sea, the site also offer vegan brunch and tapas options.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. 808 Bar and Kitchen

808 Bar and Kitchen on St Thomas Street is another great option for small plates in the city. In addition to sharing options, the site also sells pizza, bao buns and more.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3