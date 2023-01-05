The opening month of the year means people across the North East will be trying a meat-free diet for the first time.

It is estimated that over half a million Brits attempted Veganuary last year, and with more people looking to accept the challenge of not eating meat or other animal produce over the course of a month or more, 2023 could see even more people giving up animal-based products.

And as a bigger percentage of the UK looks to go animal-free, big brands are hoping to capitalise on the trend, while helping new vegans and vegetarians find more options on the high street.

There are plenty of restaurants offering vegetarian or vegan meals in Sunderland and these are some of the best options ...

1. Good Apple Cafe The Good Apple Cafe on Derwent Street is fully vegan and is open from Tuesday to Saturday each week. Sunderland's first 100% vegan eatery, the cafe was established in 2013 and turned away from animal-based products in 2020. Photo: Stu Norton

2. No 2 Church Lane No 2 Church Lane can be found just off High Street West and specialises in burgers. Away from the meat options, the restaurant also has a full range of vegan and vegetarian options for anyone wanting to try veganuary. Photo: Stu Norton

3. Tin of Sardines Roker's gin bar Tin of Sardines on Pier View is a new addition to the city and as well as offering a huge variety of drinks overlooking the sea, the site also offer vegan brunch and tapas options. Photo: Stu Norton

4. 808 Bar and Kitchen 808 Bar and Kitchen on St Thomas Street is another great option for small plates in the city. In addition to sharing options, the site also sells pizza, bao buns and more. Photo: Frank Reid