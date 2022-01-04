With thousands of people across the nation expected to take part in 2022’s Veganuary campaign, we’ve rounded up some places you can visit across the North East region for a bite to eat.

Whether you're making the switch to plant-based living for the long-term or just pledging your participation for a month, there’s no denying that the region has plenty of places with great vegan options.

Peckish for a pizza or looking to tuck into a burger? There’s lots to choose from in this list – featuring some recommendations from the readers to boot.

Veganuary launched in the UK back in 2014, with the non-profit organisation supporting businesses and people alike in moving to a plant-based diet.

Last year’s campaign saw eateries and companies introduce more than 800 new vegan options to their menus and ranges.

Here are just some of the places you can visit across the North East to try something new (or revisit an old favourite):

Where's your favourite place for vegan food in the North East?

Amran's Indian Kitchen & Grill, Berwick

Bean Social, North Road, Durham

Buddha Lounge, Ocean Road, South Shields

The Dirty Bottles, Alnwick

Are you looking for somewhere new to try for Veganuary? Here are some reader recommendations and suggestions. Picture: Veganuary,

Ernest, Shieldfield, Newcastle

The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street, Sunderland

Karmic Cakery, Berwick

No2 Church Lane, Sunderland

Portofino, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool

Proven People, Burdon Road, Sunderland

The Raby Arms, Hart Village

Royal Garden, Berwick

Sea-Change, Ocean Road, South Shields

The Ship Inn, Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle

SnackWallah, Grainger Market, Newcastle

Super Natural Cafe, Grainger Street, Newcastle

Veganatomy, By The River Brew Co, Gateshead

Vegano, Blandford Square, Newcastle

The White Swan, Ovingham

