But as Britain is a nation of chocolate lovers, with the average Brit predicted to consume 7,560 chocolate bars in a lifetime, which one do you choose?

Research by Casino.co.uk has crowned the favourite chocolate bars in Sunderland and across Tyne and Wear. But do you agree with the top five?

Check out the winners in all their glory – from a caramel-flavoured classic to a bar with real bite!

Do you agree with Tyne & Wear's favourite chocolate bars?

Caramac: A sweet treat with the delectable taste of caramel, first launched in the 1950s.

KitKat: Whether you’d class it as a chocolate bar or a chocolate biscuit, there’s no denying it’s a favourite.

Turkish Delight: This one is bound to split opinion … but do you love it or hate it?

Curly Wurly: A great pick from the Christmas selection box. But mind your teeth!

Lion Bar: Caramel! Crispy bits! Chocolate! Wafer! What’s not to love?

Looking across the UK, a Snickers came out on top after being voted as number one chocolate bar in 39 counties.

Toblerone was in second place overall (eight counties) with the Caramac (seven counties) in third.

The annual celebration of chocolate takes place each year on July 7, dating back to 2009.

Chocolate is one of the most popular food stuffs and flavours in the world – enjoyed in bars, biscuits, drinks, desserts and more.

Casino.uk crawled the internet using software by Google Ads to find out which chocolatey snacks had the most clicks in each county.

