Seven places to go out for breakfast in Sunderland - according to Echo readers

These are some of the best places to go for breakfast in Sunderland, according to Echo readers.

Sunderland isn’t short of places to start the day with a full meal.

By Jason Button
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:31 pm

There are some fantastic options across the city to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Echo readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across the city.

Here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. Borneo Bistro

Borneo Bistro on Hylton Road is a favourite for many throughout the day - breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Bungalow Cafe

Roker's Bungalow Cafe has plenty of admiration from readers for their full English options.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Chaplins

Annabelle Gray nominated Chaplins and said: "Chaplins, great brekkie, amazing friendly staff."

Photo: Google Maps

4. Crumb On In

Holmeside's Crumb On In also proved a popular choice.

Photo: Stu Norton

