Either way, here’s a useful list of opening times for December 25 and 26 in Washington. All the pubs we spoke to are keeping normal hours on Christmas Eve.

Have yourselves a great time. But please don’t overdo it and remember that it’s Christmas time for the pub staff too – and they have to work.

The Blue Bell in Usworth. Christmas Day 11.30am-3pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

Courtyard at Arts Centre Washington. Christmas Day 12pm-6pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

The Cross Keys in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-4pm, Boxing Day 12pm-12.30am.

The Havelock, Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Christmas Day 11am-2.30pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

The Highwayman in Lambton. Christmas Day 10am-3pm, Boxing Day 10am-10.30pm.

The Honest Boy in Blackfell. Christmas Day 11am until ‘late’, Boxing Day 12pm until ‘late’.

Ox & Plough, Oxclose. Christmas Day 11am-2pm then 6pm until ‘late’, Boxing Day 12am until ‘late’.

The River Bar on Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Christmas Day CLOSED, Boxing Day 12pm-midnight.

The Steps in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-2.30pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11.30pm.

Teal Farm on Edale Close. Christmas Day 12pm-5pm, Boxing Day 12pm-10pm.

Victoria Inn on Oxclose Road. Christmas Day 12pm-3pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

Washington Arms, in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-2pm, Boxing Day 11am-11.30pm.

The Wheelhouse, Albany village. Christmas Day 11am-2pm, Boxing Day 12pm until midnight.

