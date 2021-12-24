Opening times for Washington pubs on Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Are you thinking of taking your loved ones down to the pub on Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Or perhaps you intend to avoid your loved ones by escaping down to the pub on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.
Either way, here’s a useful list of opening times for December 25 and 26 in Washington. All the pubs we spoke to are keeping normal hours on Christmas Eve.
Have yourselves a great time. But please don’t overdo it and remember that it’s Christmas time for the pub staff too – and they have to work.
The Blue Bell in Usworth. Christmas Day 11.30am-3pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.
Courtyard at Arts Centre Washington. Christmas Day 12pm-6pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.
The Cross Keys in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-4pm, Boxing Day 12pm-12.30am.
The Havelock, Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Christmas Day 11am-2.30pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.
The Highwayman in Lambton. Christmas Day 10am-3pm, Boxing Day 10am-10.30pm.
The Honest Boy in Blackfell. Christmas Day 11am until ‘late’, Boxing Day 12pm until ‘late’.
Ox & Plough, Oxclose. Christmas Day 11am-2pm then 6pm until ‘late’, Boxing Day 12am until ‘late’.
The River Bar on Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Christmas Day CLOSED, Boxing Day 12pm-midnight.
The Steps in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-2.30pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11.30pm.
Teal Farm on Edale Close. Christmas Day 12pm-5pm, Boxing Day 12pm-10pm.
Victoria Inn on Oxclose Road. Christmas Day 12pm-3pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.
Washington Arms, in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-2pm, Boxing Day 11am-11.30pm.
The Wheelhouse, Albany village. Christmas Day 11am-2pm, Boxing Day 12pm until midnight.