Opening times for Washington pubs on Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Are you thinking of taking your loved ones down to the pub on Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Or perhaps you intend to avoid your loved ones by escaping down to the pub on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

By Tony Gillan
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:44 pm

Either way, here’s a useful list of opening times for December 25 and 26 in Washington. All the pubs we spoke to are keeping normal hours on Christmas Eve.

Have yourselves a great time. But please don’t overdo it and remember that it’s Christmas time for the pub staff too – and they have to work.

The Blue Bell in Usworth. Christmas Day 11.30am-3pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Check our list of Washington pub opening times.

Courtyard at Arts Centre Washington. Christmas Day 12pm-6pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

The Cross Keys in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-4pm, Boxing Day 12pm-12.30am.

The Havelock, Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Christmas Day 11am-2.30pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

The Highwayman in Lambton. Christmas Day 10am-3pm, Boxing Day 10am-10.30pm.

The Steps in Washington Village is on our list.

The Honest Boy in Blackfell. Christmas Day 11am until ‘late’, Boxing Day 12pm until ‘late’.

Ox & Plough, Oxclose. Christmas Day 11am-2pm then 6pm until ‘late’, Boxing Day 12am until ‘late’.

The River Bar on Bonemill Lane, Fatfield. Christmas Day CLOSED, Boxing Day 12pm-midnight.

The Steps in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-2.30pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11.30pm.

Teal Farm on Edale Close. Christmas Day 12pm-5pm, Boxing Day 12pm-10pm.

Victoria Inn on Oxclose Road. Christmas Day 12pm-3pm, Boxing Day 12pm-11pm.

Washington Arms, in Washington Village. Christmas Day 11am-2pm, Boxing Day 11am-11.30pm.

The Wheelhouse, Albany village. Christmas Day 11am-2pm, Boxing Day 12pm until midnight.

Read More

Read More
See the amazing model Christmas village created by Wearside Grandad

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe – and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.