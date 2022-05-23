Nine of the top sandwich shops across Sunderland to try on British Sandwich Week

Using Google Reviews, we’ve picked out eleven of the best sandwich shops that Sunderland has to offer.
British Sandwich Week starts on Sunday, May 22, and celebrates the humble snack and the impact it has on the UK economy.
These are nine of the top sandwich shops to top up a meal with across the city.
1. Redbox Sandwich Design
Redbox Sandwich Design on Stockton Road has a 5.0 rating from 27 reviews.
Photo: Google
2. McKeith's Sandwich Bar
McKeith's Sandwich Bar on Chester Road has a 4.9 rating from 116 reviews.
Photo: Google
3. Cole Kitchen
Cole Kitchen in Roker has a 4.8 rating from 171 reviews.
Photo: Google
4. Deli Two Twenty
Deli Two Twenty, in Hylton Road, has a 4.8 rating from 12 reviews.
Photo: Google