Loading...
These are some of the top sandwich shops in Sunderland. Is your favourite on the list?

Nine of the top sandwich shops across Sunderland to try on British Sandwich Week

Wearside is full of sandwich shops offering great combinations – what is your favourite?

By Jason Button
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:55 am

Using Google Reviews, we’ve picked out eleven of the best sandwich shops that Sunderland has to offer.

British Sandwich Week starts on Sunday, May 22, and celebrates the humble snack and the impact it has on the UK economy.

These are nine of the top sandwich shops to top up a meal with across the city.

1. Redbox Sandwich Design

Redbox Sandwich Design on Stockton Road has a 5.0 rating from 27 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. McKeith's Sandwich Bar

McKeith's Sandwich Bar on Chester Road has a 4.9 rating from 116 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Cole Kitchen

Cole Kitchen in Roker has a 4.8 rating from 171 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Deli Two Twenty

Deli Two Twenty, in Hylton Road, has a 4.8 rating from 12 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
SunderlandGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3