New Restaurant eighteen38 Brings Fresh Flavour to Dalton Park

Located in the former Frankie & Benny's the new Eighteen38 restaurant describes itself as the ideal place for a mid-morning coffee, leisurely lunch or a late night cocktail.

New independent café-bar eighteen38 opens at Dalton Park, bringing unique flavour and full occupancy milestone.

A stylish new independent café-bar has officially opened its doors at Dalton Park in County Durham, marking a major milestone for the outlet shopping centre as it achieves full occupancy for the first time.

eighteen38 is the latest venture from hospitality entrepreneur David Stein, whose portfolio of successful restaurants and bars across Scotland has earned a loyal following. This new location which is named after the year the Dalton colliery was first sunk, blends heritage and hospitality with a modern twist, offering an inviting all-day menu alongside cocktails, wine and coffee in a relaxed setting.

Designed to be more than just a place to eat, eighteen38 aims to be a destination in its own right, celebrating the spirit of the North East while introducing high-quality, locally sourced dishes and warm service.

The official opening ceremony included a bagpipe player to welcome guests from the region's business and hospitality sector including local County Durham artist Deryck Simpson.

Retail expert and high street champion Graham Soult was among the guests at the official launch event held on Thursday evening. He said:

"It was a pleasure to be invited to celebrate the launch of this new independent café-bar at Dalton Park, especially as its opening means that the centre has 100% occupancy for the first time. David Stein's business has long been an important part of the retail and hospitality landscape in Scotland, and the North East is always open and welcoming to enterprising people who want to trade here. With excellent food and warm hospitality, I have every hope that cafebar eighteen38 will be a great success."

The venue has been lovingly created by the team to reflect the area's heritage combined with a modern feel.

Located just off the A19 between Durham and Sunderland, Dalton Park has become a popular destination for outlet shopping, dining, and entertainment. The arrival of eighteen38 adds a distinctive new option for shoppers and visitors alike.

Alison Gittins, Chief Executive of the well-respected Durham Business Group, said: “As CEO of Durham Business Group, I’ve seen how independent ventures can transform our local economy. The launch of café‑bar eighteen38 at Dalton Park not only enriches the region’s hospitality scene but is a testament to the confidence businesses have in County Durham. It’s exciting to see such a welcoming, beautifully designed space come to life; an entrepreneurial success story that the North East can truly be proud of.”

The café-bar is open seven days a week and serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and early evening dishes, complemented by an evolving menu of drinks and sweet treats.