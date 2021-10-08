National Curry Week: Where to go in Sunderland as Echo readers share recommendations
It’s National Curry Week – so there’s no contest about what we’re having for a takeaway or meal out this weekend.
Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!
But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?
Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.
Click here to add your own to the post and enjoy your curry this weekend!
Bengal Spice, Melbourne Place
Recommended by Dawn Askew.
Cinnamon, Sea Road
Recommended by Lyndsey Hughes.
Deli Emperor, Silksworth Lane
Recommended by Gail Austin.
Forhan’s, Hylton Road
Chontelle Rogers: “Forhan's chicken tikka chips.”
Goa, Queen’s Avenue
Ann Hughes: “It’s Goa every time.”
Bill Walton: “Can’t beat Goa."
Grindon Tandoori, The Broadway
Recommended by Kath Katie Naisbett.
Motiraj, Church Lane
Anne Lynn: “Motiraj is still the best after all these years.”
Mumbai Silk, Park Road
Sharon Rachel: “Mumbai Silk. Not only is the food fantastic but the staff there are so nice. The drinks are fabulous and the ambiance is festive.”
Nawaab, Ettrick Grove
Recommended by Fairley Downs.
Penshaw Tandoori, Chester Road
Recommended by Devon Jenkins.
Rivaaj, Newbottle Street
Recommended by Nasir Zimmader.
Roker Tandoori, Roker Avenue
Recommended by Phil Gray.
Spice Empire, Church Lane
Recommended by Helen Nichols.
Spice 1, St Luke's Terrace
Recommended by Wayne Mooney.
Thorndale Tandoori, Thorndale Road
Recommended by Mark Bell.
Village Spice, Westbourne Drive
Recommended by Allison Wilkinson.
Yuvraaj, Douro Terrace
Pauline Stoddart: “For a restaurant meal - Yuvraaj.”
Janis Taylor: “Yuvraaj - it’s the best!”
Allison Jurdison: “Yuvraaj best in town.”