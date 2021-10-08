National Curry Week: Where to go in Sunderland as Echo readers share recommendations

Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!

But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?

Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

It's National Curry Week - and readers have been sharing their favourite places to go.

Bengal Spice, Melbourne Place

Recommended by Dawn Askew.

Cinnamon, Sea Road

Recommended by Lyndsey Hughes.

Deli Emperor, Silksworth Lane

Recommended by Gail Austin.

Forhan’s, Hylton Road

Chontelle Rogers: “Forhan's chicken tikka chips.”

Goa, Queen’s Avenue

Ann Hughes: “It’s Goa every time.”

Bill Walton: “Can’t beat Goa."

Grindon Tandoori, The Broadway

Recommended by Kath Katie Naisbett.

Motiraj, Church Lane

Anne Lynn: “Motiraj is still the best after all these years.”

Mumbai Silk, Park Road

Sharon Rachel: “Mumbai Silk. Not only is the food fantastic but the staff there are so nice. The drinks are fabulous and the ambiance is festive.”

Nawaab, Ettrick Grove

Recommended by Fairley Downs.

Penshaw Tandoori, Chester Road

Recommended by Devon Jenkins.

Rivaaj, Newbottle Street

Recommended by Nasir Zimmader.

Roker Tandoori, Roker Avenue

Recommended by Phil Gray.

Spice Empire, Church Lane

Recommended by Helen Nichols.

Spice 1, St Luke's Terrace

Recommended by Wayne Mooney.

Thorndale Tandoori, Thorndale Road

Recommended by Mark Bell.

Village Spice, Westbourne Drive

Recommended by Allison Wilkinson.

Yuvraaj, Douro Terrace

Pauline Stoddart: “For a restaurant meal - Yuvraaj.”

Janis Taylor: “Yuvraaj - it’s the best!”

Allison Jurdison: “Yuvraaj best in town.”

