Heatwave hits Sunderland - 24 city centre beer gardens to visit

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 09:55 BST

As Sunderland basks in the warm weather, there’s plenty of great al fresco spots to make the most of it these days.

Here’s some of the beer gardens around the city centre to visit if you’re planning on heading out for drinks in the sunshine.

The Botanist has bloomed since opening in Keel Square with a large beer garden complete with parasols and heaters. Although the restaurant menu isn't available in the beer garden, you can order from the bar food section to dine al fresco.

1. The Botanist, Keel Square

The beer garden at The Engine Room at The Fire Station has proved a popular spot on match days, as well as for its pop-up food events. The venue also has a beer garden at the rear, The Parade Ground, which is for events or private hire.

2. The Engine Room, The Fire Station

The former Fitzy's in Green Terrace became The Canny Lad this year, a new Irish bar for the city - under the same owners and staff. As well as a major new look inside, including a new games room, there's a new look beer garden at the back of the pub.

3. The Canny Lad, Green Terrace

Keel Square really comes into its own in the warm weather and the beer garden at Keel Tavern is a great spot to take it all in.

4. Keel Tavern, Keel Square

