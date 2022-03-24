Find out how to pour the perfect Guinness for St. Patrick's Day

Port of Call have rejigged the typical Margarita for Mother's Day.

As temperatures climb, the refreshing drink should help any mother relax and unwind under the sun.

To balance out the acidic kick, they’ve added in a spoon of agave syrup – a vegan, naturally occurring sweetener that looks a bit like honey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam from Port of Call shows how to make a Mother's Day Margarita.