Fancy a pint with your pet? These are some of the top dog friendly pubs in Sunderland ahead of the summer months

Pub garden season is coming up, and the chances to take your dog out as part of a family afternoon out to the local.
From seafront views to residential and city centre hotspots, here are some pubs across Wearside where you and your canines can spend a well earned post-walk rest!
1. Stack Seaburn
The Stack site on the Seaburn seafront is perfect for dogs and their owners. it even has Woofs n Scruffs, a dog-specific shop offering treats, toys and bathing.
Photo: Google
2. The Ivy House
Head into Worcester Terrace's Ivy House pub on any weekday evening and you are almost guaranteed to meet a new four legged friend.
Photo: Google
3. Grannie Annies
You can't get any closer to seafront drinking that at Grannie Annies. The local favourite is perfectly situated for a sit down after a walk along the coast or in Roker Park.
Photo: Google
4. The Promenade
Also in Seaburn, the Promenade is a cosy seafront pub perfect to hide away from whatever the coastal weather can throw and you and your dog!
Photo: Google