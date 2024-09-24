I rustled up carrot top pesto using award-winning extra virgin olive oil from Citizens of Soil | Ria Ghei

Not all olive oils are created equal. Just as Citizens of Soil, whose curation of world class olive oils makes any foodie willing to do battle for a bottle of EVOO

As a keen cook I love trying new recipes and putting a new spin on tried and tested favourites.

A charcuterie board that I usually rustle up at home once every few months features the usual suspects of Green Goddess sauce, whipped feta, hummus and pesto.

It’s difficult to take an already awesome dish and give it an extra edge, but I love a good challenge.

This is why I was mighty excited to try Citizens of Soil Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The first key note to understand is that not all oil is created equally.

What is Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)?

It is premium quality, unrefined oil, giving rise to a flavour profile that has more colour and depth than regular olive oil.

The more flavoursome notes means it is used in dishes to give it that extra special edge, requiring little cooking so that the flavours really shine.

In the past I have used EVOO in salads, dressings and as a dipping oil with bread entrée.

I was tasked with using Greek EVOO from Citizens of Soil.

I tasted a teaspoon of it and loved its lightly floral notes with a herbaceous undertone.

The recipe I had in mind that would complement this EVOO was a mash-up of Green Goddess sauce and pesto.

I have never made carrot top pesto, but I kept seeing it everywhere.

What I love about the idea of carrot top pesto is that it is the best of ‘nose-to-tail’ cooking.

You can use up every single part of the vegetable and nothing goes to waste.

