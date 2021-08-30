Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay to open in Durham with 50 new bar tenders, chefs and waiters wanted

Turtle Bay is the latest addition to Riverwalk in Durham

Work is underway on two-storey premises at The Riverwalk before the business opens its doors in October.

Turtle Bay operates more than 40 restaurants nationwide and already has branches in Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Phil Dukelow, operations manager for Turtle Bay, said: “Turtle Bay restaurants celebrate soulful laid-back Caribbean culture, recreating the colourful vibe and energy of a beach shack social, which is why we do things differently when it comes to recruiting.

Auditions will be held in Durham, similar to those at Coventry's new venue last week.

“We are holding audition days when people can come down and get into the spirit of the Caribbean with fun tasks, team building exercises, informal interviews and Dragon’s Den style pitches to our bar and kitchen managers.”

Job roles include front of house teams, bar tenders and chefs.

Interviews will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, in the centre of Durham, on Saturday, September 4, and Tuesday, September 7.

Ryan Sullivan, the general manager of Turtle Bay Durham, said: “The North East is known for being one of the friendliest and most welcoming regions in the UK and we’re excited to see who comes through the doors.

“We’d love to meet local people driven to launch a hospitality career with Turtle Bay and who have the personality and people skills to deliver high quality service in a relaxed friendly environment.”

Applicants can email [email protected] to register their interest in obtaining an interview.

