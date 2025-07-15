8 new cafes and coffee shops worth checking out in Sunderland

From a pretty in pink seafront spot to a neighbourhood health cafe, Sunderland has welcomed a wave of new coffee shops in recent weeks.

Here’s a round up of the new hotspots to check out.

Sana Soul has brought its clean menu to Ewesley Road in High Barnes. Expect brunches, poke bowls, matcha and more. It will also be running a series of events, like yoga and pilates.

1. Sana Soul, Ewesley Road, High Barnes

Flower Cafe has been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city. It's transformed one of the four units beneath Holiday Inn on the High Street West side. It has a strong daytime offering of coffees and cakes, but it also operates as a bar with cocktails, wines and draught options.

2. Flower Cafe, High Street West

Olivia's is a pretty in pink ice cream parlour, coffee and cake shop which has transformed a corner of Go Bananas opposite Morrisons in Seaburn. Expect creative sundaes, waffles, sandwiches and more.

3. Olivias, Seaburn

Named after owner Olivia's puppy, Willows has just opened in St Thomas Street next door to Amy's Winehouse. It specialises in handmade focaccia sandwiches, Detroit-style pizza slices to take away, cookies, smoothies, matcha and more.

4. Willows, St Thomas Street

