8 new cafes and coffee shops worth checking out in Sunderland

Here’s a round up of the new hotspots to check out.
1. Sana Soul, Ewesley Road, High Barnes
Sana Soul has brought its clean menu to Ewesley Road in High Barnes. Expect brunches, poke bowls, matcha and more. It will also be running a series of events, like yoga and pilates. | Sunderland Echo
2. Flower Cafe, High Street West
Flower Cafe has been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city. It's transformed one of the four units beneath Holiday Inn on the High Street West side. It has a strong daytime offering of coffees and cakes, but it also operates as a bar with cocktails, wines and draught options. | Sunderland Echo
3. Olivias, Seaburn
Olivia's is a pretty in pink ice cream parlour, coffee and cake shop which has transformed a corner of Go Bananas opposite Morrisons in Seaburn. Expect creative sundaes, waffles, sandwiches and more. | Olivia's
4. Willows, St Thomas Street
Named after owner Olivia's puppy, Willows has just opened in St Thomas Street next door to Amy's Winehouse. It specialises in handmade focaccia sandwiches, Detroit-style pizza slices to take away, cookies, smoothies, matcha and more. | Sunderland Echo
