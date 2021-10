Sunderland is fortunate to have a fantastic choice of places to enjoy a leisurely drink of an Autumn evening – but if you had to pick just one for a visit, where would you go?

We took to the Echo’s Facebook page to ask the readers to nominate their favourite spot for an Autumn night drink. More than 200 people got in touch to share their top picks.

1. Board Inn Board Inn, Durham Road, Herrington. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. The Dun Cow The Dun Cow, Hight Street West. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. The Ivy House The Ivy House, Worcester Terrace. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales