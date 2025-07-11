11 places in Sunderland where kids can eat for free or less than £1 this summer holiday

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:18 BST

With the six weeks summer holidays nearly upon us, parents not only face the daunting challenge of keeping the kids entertained, but also keeping hungry mouths fed and watered.

It can be a particular challenge for families whose children are entitled to free school meals, now having to find the additional money to provide five additional lunches each week.

We’ve done your research for you. Check out the following 11 venues in Sunderland where children can eat for free or less than £1 over the school summer holidays.

Check out the places in Sunderland where kids can eat for £1 or less this summer.

1. Places in Sunderland where kids can eat for free or £1

Check out the places in Sunderland where kids can eat for £1 or less this summer. | Google/National World Photo: Google/National World

Photo Sales
Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google

2. The Wolsey

Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased. Photograph: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Location - Toby Carvery Washington and all other Toby Carvery restaurants. Deal - Children can eat for £1 every weekday until Friday August 29th.

3. Toby Carvery Washington

Location - Toby Carvery Washington and all other Toby Carvery restaurants. Deal - Children can eat for £1 every weekday until Friday August 29th. | sn Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Location - Hastings Hill Pub on Chester Road Deal - Children eat for free with every adult sized meal where there is a 'kids icon'.

4. Hastings Hill pub

Location - Hastings Hill Pub on Chester Road Deal - Children eat for free with every adult sized meal where there is a 'kids icon'. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMoney
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice