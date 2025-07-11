It can be a particular challenge for families whose children are entitled to free school meals, now having to find the additional money to provide five additional lunches each week.
We’ve done your research for you. Check out the following 11 venues in Sunderland where children can eat for free or less than £1 over the school summer holidays.
1. Places in Sunderland where kids can eat for free or £1
2. The Wolsey
Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES.
Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased.
3. Toby Carvery Washington
Location - Toby Carvery Washington and all other Toby Carvery restaurants.
4. Hastings Hill pub
Location - Hastings Hill Pub on Chester Road
