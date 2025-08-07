10 top places to enjoy afternoon tea in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 7th Aug 2025, 13:12 BST

It’s a quintessentially British affair, a great way to mark a special occasion or just to enjoy an indulgent afternoon of grazing, but where can you sip and savour afternoon tea in Sunderland.

We’ve rounded up 10 top places, in no particular order, who offer the delicacy. As is the norm with afternoon teas, you will need to book ahead at most places, so check with the individual venues before visiting.

For one of the prettiest, and best, afternoon teas in Sunderland, if not the North East, head to The Sweet Petite in Mackie's Corner. It's great value for the high quality of the sweet and savoury treats. It's very popular so you will need to book ahead on their website.

1. The Sweet Petite, Mackie's Corner

For afternoon tea in super pretty surroundings, try Cafe Floriana in Burdon Road who are also great at catering for people with dietary requirements. They're also dog friendly if you want to take your four-legged friends along.

2. Cafe Floriana, Burdon Road

A charming spot on Sea Road, full of character, The Mad Hatter offers a range of afternoon teas including traditional and gentleman's afternoon tea. Gluten free and vegetarian options are also available. Pre-booking is essential for their afternoon teas, with 24hrs notice required also a £10pp deposit will be taken upon booking.

3. The Mad Hatter, Sea Road, Fulwell

Another great city centre spot for afternoon tea is Rumour Has It, where you can enjoy your treat in stylish, Great Gatsby-esque surroundings.

4. Rumour Has It, Green Terrace

