10 of the newest cafes, bars and restaurants in Sunderland to check out

Here’s our latest roundup of new openings from over the past few weeks in the city, from Detroit-style pizzas to classic Indian dishes with a modern twist and ice cream-filled croissants.
1. Midnight Pizza Crü, Sunniside
After building up a loyal following in lockdown, Midnight Pizza Crü opened in its first standalone restaurant in Sunniside in August. Specialising in Detroit-style pizza pies as well as Sicilian slices and sides, you can find them at the back of the Bridge Hotel Vaults. | Sunderland Echo
2. RIO, Low Row
One of the biggest new openings, and years in the planning, is RIO in Low Row which opens from Sunday, September 14. It's the city centre's only dedicated steakhouse and specialises in an unlimited meat and salad bar offering. | RIO
3. Joe's Food Truck, Omniplex Sunderland
As well as major improvements in the screens, Omniplex has ramped up its food offering beyond pick 'n' mix and nachos. Joe's food truck serves options like burgers and 24in pizzas, available whether you're seeing a film or not. | Omniplex
4. Pied, The Emporium, Vine Place
Pied pie shop founder Chris Paterson has relocated into The Emporium on Vine Place. Expect the same meal deals and more from the original Roker site. | Sunderland Echo