When and where you can take place in the Active Sunderland BIG Walk

The Active Sunderland BIG Walk is set to return next month.

Last year, more than 400 people took part in the event that gives walkers the opportunity to choose one of three different courses in Herrington Country Park.

This year’s event will start at 10am on Sunday, September 30. Once again people will be able to select from three, seven and 11-mile routes.

The three-mile walk is ideal for beginners, families or those with mobility issues and involves an optional scavenger hunt trail.

Both the seven mile and 11-mile routes take in the Wear Valley behind Penshaw Monument. The longer route also crosses the river at Cox Green before heading beneath the Victoria Viaduct then once again crossing the river using the historic Penshaw-Fatfield Bridge.

Coun John Kelly, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, said: “The Active Sunderland BIG Walk is a very popular event in the Active Sunderland programme of participation events and this year has some outstanding routes on offer.”

“The walk is a fantastic, inexpensive and active opportunity for everyone to have a great day out surrounded by our beautiful scenery.

“The routes give everyone the opportunity to see nature, find out more about local history and of course make new friends.

“It is a perfect event for those who would like to escape the hustle and bustle of modern city for a few hours.”

Entries are now open online and the £10 entry fee includes a technical T-shirt, Active Sunderland medal and a goody bag.

Visit www.activesunderland.org.uk for details.