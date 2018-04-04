Free family event starring Sylvanian Families coming to North East for Easter holidays

The world's smallest catwalk is coming to the North East - and it's going to feature some very special stars.

Your favourite Sylvanian Families characters will be taking to the tini catwalk to model the latest collection of haute couture miniature dresses and bespoke fashions - designed by new character Stella Chocolate, and handmade exclusively in Japan.

The event is coming to the Metro Centre next week.

Standing at just 9.5cm in height, the little Sylvanians are 19 times smaller than the average life-sized model (at 5ft 11ins).

Is there a wannabe designer in your family? Your mini-mes can test their fashion skills to enter Stella’s Intern competition to design a miniature dress.

The lucky winner will have their design made into a real dress, as well as winning a whole town worth £500.

The Sylvanian Families Town Roadshow will take place at intu Metrocentre in Gateshead from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, April 14.

Will you be going to the show?

The character performances will be staged in Town Square, near House of Fraser, at the following times:

11am-11.30am

12.30pm-1pm

2:30pm-3pm

4pm-4:30pm

Helen Atkinson, marketing manager at intu Metrocentre, said:“t's a wonderful chance for children to see their favourite characters and even channel their inner fashion designer in the exciting intern competition.

“We're really looking forward to having Sylvanian Families at intu Metrocentre and we're sure that the north east's mini-fashionistas will enjoy getting a front row seat at this stylish event."