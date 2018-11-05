Bonny Babies 2018: Vote for your winner in this year's competition

Here they are – your Sunderland Echo Bonny Babies 2018 category winners.

After more than 300 entries, and more than 1,100 votes cast, these little treasures were declared the top tots in each age group. And you can now vote for your favourite.

It was Royalty-Beau Boddy who triumphed in the 0-18 month category, while Eliza Rose Simpson stormed through to take the 19-36 month crown.

And Phoebe Louise Symons was voted number one in the 37 months-5 years age group.

Each of our category winners picks up a canvas print – but who will be the bonniest of them all?

That decision is yours.

We launched our competition back in August in conjunction with The Bridges and David Shilling Photography. The response was amazing and now just three remain in the race to be the cutest kid.

Now it’s your turn to vote again – and it couldn’t be any easier.

Vote in our poll above, and click for your favourite. Launched today, our poll will stay open until 5pm Friday.

The winner will be given the coveted title of Bonny Baby 2018 and a £100 voucher courtesy of The Bridges.

So what are you waiting for? Get involved and vote today..