It seems like our festive friends get up to all sorts of fun when we are not watching and here are some examples.
One became a star baker. Two others toasted marshmallows and another one went swimming!
Two others were sat on a wall after pushing Humpty Dumpty off! And two more formed a rock band!
All these excellent elf scenes were sent in to the Sunderland-based Big Neighbourhood Elf Hunt which is run by Fiona Simpson.
The Facebook community group encourages children and their parents to do everything from elf challenges to making elf calendars.
This is what the members elves have been up to.
Page 1 of 3