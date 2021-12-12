The public's naughty elves have been up to all sorts of mischief. Take a look.

Sunderland-based Big Neighbourhood Elf Hunt sees naughty elves up to everything from toasting marshmallows to baking

What a mischievous lot of elves they are!

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 4:55 am

It seems like our festive friends get up to all sorts of fun when we are not watching and here are some examples.

One became a star baker. Two others toasted marshmallows and another one went swimming!

Two others were sat on a wall after pushing Humpty Dumpty off! And two more formed a rock band!

All these excellent elf scenes were sent in to the Sunderland-based Big Neighbourhood Elf Hunt which is run by Fiona Simpson.

The Facebook community group encourages children and their parents to do everything from elf challenges to making elf calendars.

This is what the members elves have been up to.

1. Dough! That's outstanding!

Michelle Frost said: "This is our elf who is a self proclaimed star baker."

2. Marshmallow treats

Anita House shared a photo of her elves who were toasting marshmallows!

3. On a roll

Jacqueline Carver's elves got creative with toilet roll.

4. Poor Humpty!

Charlotte Jackson's elves Jingles and Jangles were pictured after they pushed Humpty off the wall.

