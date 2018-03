Welcome to our latest collection of photographs from our archives.

This week we are looking back at pictures which appeared in the Sunderland Echo in March 1978.

Adrian Dobson and Jane Tennant hold the Jumbulance mascots while Joanne Hourigan and Sean Miller present the 100 cheque to Carl Bray. Looking on are school children and voluntary helpers Sister Audrey Turnbull and Ted Henderson.

Our main picture, above, shows pupil's at St Mary's Primary School, in Meadowside, Sunderland, presenting money to the Jumbulance coach charity.

Further details of the stories behind the other pictures are in Saturday's Sunderland Echo.

Remember too that you can buy copies of these pictures here.