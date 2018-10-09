Crab sticks, mashed potato and black pudding with banana - 18 of Sunderland's weird and wonderful ideas for stuffing your stottie

Have your say

Sunderland's culinary masterminds have been coming up with their best ideas for stottie fillings after the North East favourite featured on a BBC cooking programme.

We asked Echo readers on our Facebook page for their favourite fillings after our beloved bread product sparked a debate on radio's Kitchen Cabinet.

Here's what you came up with:

Lee Richardson said: "Pie or pizza in a stottie with lashings of butter is the best!"

Abbey Wardle said: "Banana and black pudding....delicious."

Andy Reay said: "Anything I eat, I'm happy to put in a sandwich - even to mix things like mince pie and peanut butter,, even a few crab sticks in there as well. Anything goes as long as I like it."

Darren Tyler said: "Branston pickle and Cadbury’s chocolate buttons with brown sauce on. Bloody lovely."

Julie Scurfield got nostalgic for his favourite butties of the past: "Half a stottie, hollow out the middle, stick in a bag of Tudor Lamb n Mint Sauce crisps, followed by a sneaky Benson n Hedges round the back lane. Best school dinner EVER!"

Barbara Hutchinson said: "Cheese, peanut butter, Marmite and cucumber."

Nichola Atkinson said: "My favourite Christmas sarnie, pigs in blankets, sprouts, turkey, gravy and stuffing - it’s all about the sprouts!"

Ray Knight said: "I once went to Newcastle and got their number one filling - beetroot soaked chips."

Ian Maggiore said: "Lob it in your George Foreman. Half a stottie is a perfect fit! Anything goes!"

Phil Bowden said: "Salt and vinegar crisps, salad cream and cheese stottie. DO IT. DO IT NOW !!!"

David Gold said: "Steak and kidney pie, brown sauce and plenty Lurpak."

James Addison said: "Love nothing better than a pie sarnie, but where can you find a really decent stottie these days?"

Thomas Wright said: "Pea and gravy sandwic."

Stephen Jones said: "Kippers and jam ......lovely."

Scott Keogh said: "Pot noodle sarnie."

Neil Winfield said: "Mushy peas and mint sauce."

Mel Dolan said: "I love mashed potato and peas."

Lisa Cuthbertson said: "Mince pie or sausage roll with brown sauce and cheese."

Gordon Graham said: "Cheese and Jam. Lovely."