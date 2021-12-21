While Christmas is a time for receiving and exchanging gifts, it does generate a lot of paper, cardboard, plastic and overall material waste.

Much of the waste created can be recycled at one of two recycling centres available to Sunderland’s residents.

The city’s recycling centre is on Beach Street, Deptford, while Gateshead Council’s Campground site in Wrekenton is also open to residents.

Here’s the key times and information you need to know:

Sunderland Household Waste and Recycling Centre, Beach Street.

The winter opening hours for Beach Street are:

1 October to 31 March

Traffic queues at the Sunderland Household Waste Reception and Recycling Centre on Beach Street

Monday to Friday - 8am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8am to 6pm

The centre is open every day except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Campground

The winter opening hours for Campground are:

1 October to 31 March

Monday to Friday - 8am to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8am to 6pm

The centre is open every day except for Christmas Day.

Due to Covid restrictions, a booking system is in place to access both sites. Time slots are available with bookings on a first come first served basis. There will be no access to the site without a booking.

You will also need to display proof of address and must practice two metre social distancing while on site. Staff cannot give assistance with the disposal of waste and a maximum of two adults from the same household will be allowed out of the car to unload.

Due to significant roadworks in the area, as part of the construction of SSTC3, traffic management arrangements will also be in place.

If you have booked a visit to the site you will need to travel along Farringdon Row and join the queue at Beach Street at your allocated booking time.

To manage demand, appointments are currently limited to five in a rolling 28-day period. These arrangements are subject to regular review.

Book an appointment here for Beach Street and here for Campground.

