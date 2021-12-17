Santa Baby! Sunderland families share treasured photographs as little crackers celebrate first festive season

As we count down to December 25, we asked Echo readers if they had welcomed a little bundle of joy into their home this year.

And it’s been a real Christmas treat to meet some of the babies celebrating their first Santa season, with these festive photos!

Thank you to everyone who has shared a picture, and we wish you and your family a very merry Christmas.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Picture time Carson-Jed Wilson gives a little smile for the camera as he gets excited for Santa! Photo: Rebecca Thompson

2. Story time Georgie Perry enjoying a story before bedtime. Photo: Nikita Tsaliki

3. Seeing double Amelia and Ayden have a Christmas cuddle. Photo: Natalie Jones

4. Little helper Reign Lo-Elle Pattison is wrapped up warm for the winter in this cosy suit. Photo: Stephanie Wilkinson