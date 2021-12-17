Little ones across Sunderland - and their families - are ready to celebrate their first Christmas!

Santa Baby! Sunderland families share treasured photographs as little crackers celebrate first festive season

Little stars across Sunderland are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas with their families.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:55 am

As we count down to December 25, we asked Echo readers if they had welcomed a little bundle of joy into their home this year.

And it’s been a real Christmas treat to meet some of the babies celebrating their first Santa season, with these festive photos!

Thank you to everyone who has shared a picture, and we wish you and your family a very merry Christmas.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Picture time

Carson-Jed Wilson gives a little smile for the camera as he gets excited for Santa!

Photo: Rebecca Thompson

2. Story time

Georgie Perry enjoying a story before bedtime.

Photo: Nikita Tsaliki

3. Seeing double

Amelia and Ayden have a Christmas cuddle.

Photo: Natalie Jones

4. Little helper

Reign Lo-Elle Pattison is wrapped up warm for the winter in this cosy suit.

Photo: Stephanie Wilkinson

