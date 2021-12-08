Review: Sleeping Beauty Christmas panto makes a sparkling return to Tyne Theatre and Opera House

Sleeping Beauty runs at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House until January. (JAM Prints and Marketing)

The fairy tale of Sleeping Beauty returned to the stage at The Tyne Theatre and Opera House on Friday, December 7 with lots of glitter and glamour.

After more than a year of lockdowns, the theatre hosted it’s annual panto for the first time in more than 12 months following the pandemic – and how we’ve missed it, oh yes we have.

This year’s show, Sleeping Beauty, told the tale of Princess Tamara falling in love with a handsome prince as evil Carabosse tries to spread her wicked spells.

The cast of Sleeping Beauty.

With the help of Chester the Jester, Nurse Nora and Fairy Fortywinks, the princess, played by Laura Baxter, was able to break Carabosse’s spells and marry the prince (Matt Pagan).

Laura, from Sunderland, was cast perfectly as Sleeping Beauty with her impeccable voice and elegant mannerisms.

Chester and Nurse Nora kept the crowd entertained and laughing with their jokes and gags – even when Princess Tamara’s dress broke mid-show, which made it all the more funny.

Tickets are now on sale for the Christmas panto in Newcastle. (JAM Prints and Marketing)

The hilarious duo, Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny, were definitely a favourite of the children in the audience.

Wicked Carabosse, played by Sarah Annakin was scary but sexy – her voice and costume bellowed above the rest.

Spectacular staging, sparkling costumes and 3D scenery added to the magic of panto and well and truly made me feel Christmassy.

Sleeping Beauty runs until January, 3 2022.

