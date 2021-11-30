Festive photographs to give you inspiration for your Christmas decorations

So get ready to embrace the magic and sparkle of the season as your tree comes down from the loft, the cards begin dropping through the letterbox and your wrapping gets underway.

Not quite ready to face the daunting job of putting up the decs yet? Well, look no further than this cracking Christmas picture special for some inspiration.

We put a call out to our readers across the North East to share their spectacular decoration pictures – and despite it not yet being December (almost, though) they didn’t let us down.

So check out their colourful displays and make a list of some ideas for the future. Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo.

1. First Christmas A little angel takes a closer look at her first Christmas tree. Photo: Rachel Sawczyn Photo Sales

2. The squad The whole family enjoys the festive ambience. Photo: Ell Casey Photo Sales

3. Sparkle A tasteful palette of glittery decorations. Photo: Rebecca Anderson Photo Sales

4. Red and gold Classic Christmas colours in this decorative display. Photo: Tia Henry Photo Sales