If you’ve left your Christmas presents to the very last minute then look no further because we have rounded up 11 Airbnb locations in the North East that are still available for dates early next year.
With venues across Northumberland, Durham, Sunderland and South Tyneside these eight properties will go down a treat.
Take a look inside these beautiful holiday rentals.
1. The View House, Northumberland
The View is a 20ft converted container hidden away in the Northumbrian hills with the most spectacular view of the Cheviots. The property is available to rent in February for £120 per night.
Photo: Airbnb
2. Scenic
This is the perfect spot to head out walking in the moors or to simply relax next to the roaring fire, watch the sunset, and gaze up at the stars. It's completely off-grid and powered by solar and water comes from a nearby hill spring.
Photo: Airbnb
3. Captain’s Quarters, South Shields
This stunning rental unit is located in South Shields and right on the doorstep of the sea! The property can be rented for a weekend in February for £72 per night.
Photo: Airbnb
4. Open plan
The house overlooks The Leas in South Shields and is ideal for walkers and nature lovers.
Photo: Airbnb