Charlotte Crosby releases new clothing range with In The Style featuring plenty of fake fur and knitwear
Charlotte Crosby has released yet another clothing collaboration with In The Style after previous success with the brand.
Charlotte’s new Autumn/Winter clothing range, with fashion website In the Style, was released at 6pm on Thursday, October 10.
While most of the clothing featured in the range was kept under-wraps, Charlotte and In The Style had been teasing some of products over the past few weeks.
In an Instagram story, before the release, Charlotte said: “Last time, lots of pieces sold out straight away. So, you have to remember to get on their fast.
An hour before the launch, she published her favourite pieces from the collection on her Instagram story @charlottegshore. These included a pink, leopard print mini dress, a black slogan tee reading ‘Get it, girl,’ a red, slogan sweater reading ‘lover’ and a black mini dress.
Although the range is brand new, the website offered 30% off the set price and a free t-shirt on orders over £50 for a 24 hour period after the launch.
A spokesperson for In The Style, on Twitter said: “We are so excited for you all to see it. From leather luxury to cosy coats, we got you covered.
“With over 50 new pieces, this one is NOT to be missed!”
Faux leather and faux fur is a key theme in some of the pieces.
The collection features faux fur jackets, organza mini dresses, slogan tees, balloon sleeved dresses, jumpsuits, play suits, sweaters and jumpers and patterned two-pieces. These also include ‘curve’ options.
Items from her previous collections are still available on the In The Style website under the collaborations tab.
As usual, the Geordie Shore star turned In The Style Ambassador has modelled the clothing herself.
Reality TV stars Chloe Patton, Kendall Rae Knight, Imogen Townley and Chloe Sims have all shown support for Charlotte's new range online.
The products range from £11.90 to £40.60 at the 30% off prices which have been taking place across the website. Students can also get 10% off.