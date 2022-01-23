Accessibility is a major reason the public are willing to make the switch to electric cars, with an estimated 370,000 zero emission cars on UK roads, in addition to about 710,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles across the country.

This high demand for electric cars is mirrored by the need for public charging points, despite the increased battery range from newer electric models.

Sunderland City Council offers a full guide on where to find charging points, which includes the first 24-hour drive through electric filling station. The West Wear Street site opened in 2019 and offers four ultra rapid charging stations.

Other rapid charging stations can be found at Speculation Place in Washington and Station Road in Houghton Le Spring.

These charging spots are limited to a maximum stay of four hours for charging cars.

Council-managed car parks across the city also have charging points available and the amount of spots at each is as follows:

Boughton Street Car Park – Two charging points

Charles Street Car Park – Two charging points

Civic Centre levels four and five – Three charging points

Harbour View Car Park – Two charging points

Livingstone Road Car Park – Two charging points

Nile Street Car Park – One charging point

St Mary’s Car Park levels one and two – Four charging points

Sunniside Car Park levels two and three – Three charging points

Tatham Street Car Park – One charging Point

Morgan Street Car Park – Two charging points

Ocean Road Car Park – One charging point

Station Road Car Park – One charging point

The University of Sunderland offers car charging to students who have signed up to the Charge Your Car scheme, with two charging spots on St Peters Campus and City Campus.

Supermarkets are also getting in on the electric action, with Roker’s Tesco Extra and Adsa at Leechmere Road Industrial Estate both also offering car charging, while BP Pulse has installed sockets at Sunderland Children’s Centre, in Durham Road; Herrington Country Park and Sunderland Royal Hospital.

