The top 10 EVs with the longest range

One of the biggest worries around electric cars remains range anxiety, with buyers concerned about running out of juice mid-journey.
Early models certainly struggled to offer useful long-distance performance but the latest generation of electric cars have moved the game on substantially. Most models have sufficient range to tackle several days of average commuting on a charge and the longest-legged examples are now offering well over 250 miles at a time.
The future will undoubtedly bring a host of new EVs with ever more impressive range but for now we’ve rounded up the longest-range EVs that you can actually order right now.
1. Jaguar I-Pace - 292 miles
Jaguar recently announced that it will become an all-electric brand from 2025 and that it would be moving away from the SUV segment. Right now, though, it only has one EV and that is an SUV. The sleek-looking I-Pace reached the market ahead of rivals from Audi, Mercedes and BMW and still has one of the most impressive ranges, managing 292 miles on a charge.
Photo: Jaguar
2. Polestar 2 - 292 miles
Polestar has entered the EV arena swinging with this SUV-coupe positioned to take on the likes of Tesla, Audi, BMW and Jaguar. With a twin-motor setup and 78kWh battery, the four-door, five-seat Polestar 2 will cover up to 292 miles on a charge and there’s a heavy focus on sustainable production and cutting-edge technology, with the first in-car infotainment system powered by Google.
Photo: Polestar
3. Hyundai Kona Electric - 300 miles
The Kona Electric was among the earliest mainstream EVs to break the 250-mile barrier and the new-for-2021 version pushes that further, reaching 300 miles in WLTP testing. As with most cars on this list, that’s in top-of-the-range 64kWh guise, which costs from £38,170 but there’s also a 39kWh version of the compact SUV with a reduced range of 189 miles that will set you back £33,125.
Photo: Hyundai
4. Porsche Taycan - 301 miles
As with most of the models on this list, the Taycan comes in a variety of specifications, each with slightly different capabilities and ranges. The lowest you’ll get is 208 miles but in the regular Taycan fitted with the Performance Battery Plus Porsche says you’ll see up to 301 miles. It might not have the sub-three-second 0-62mph time of the Turbo S but at 5.4 seconds, the Taycan still has that famous Porsche performance.
Photo: Porsche