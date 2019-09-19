Great deals on your dream number plate

You can personalise your number plate for less than you think

And ‘cheap’ number plates can be used to enhance the look of even the world’s best cars.

In fact, you’ve probably seen them in numerous car ads and television commercials as manufacturers use them to make the vehicles look better.

“It is a common misconception that you have to break the bank to get a dateless number plate,” said Jason from CarReg, the trusted UK car registration dealers.

“But with prices starting from as little as £65, plus transfer fee, cheap number plates are a great way to make your car stand out and they don’t cost the earth.”

To help you decide if a cheap number plate is for you, here is everything you need to know.

What is a cheap number plate?

‘Cheap’ doesn’t mean nasty. Cheap number plates are a combination of letters and numbers that do not necessarily match the driver’s initials or mean anything to the owner.

Sometimes they contain obscure letters like I, U, X, Y and Z.

Often, they are used to remove the age identifier with ‘dateless plates’ and so are sometimes called ‘cover’ registrations.

There are many styles or combinations of cheap number plates – basic three-by-threes which are three letters and three numbers; two-letter, four-number combinations; or three letters plus four numbers.

Less common initials are usually much cheaper than sets which are shared by lots of people, for example, UHY compared to AMS.

You can check out just some of the currently available cheap number plates online at CarReg.

Are there any other ways to get low-cost number plates?

Yes, you can also look out for make-your-own plates, which are on sale.

They are known as prefix or current-style number plates with prices starting from just £155 plus VAT and assignment fee.

Do I need to be aware of any rules or regulations?

All number plates must follow DVLA rules. You cannot assign a number plate starting with ‘Q’ or ‘NIQ’, put a private number on a ‘Q’ registered vehicle or use a private number that makes a vehicle look newer than it is.

For example, you cannot put an ‘07’ registration number on a 2003 registered vehicle.

To ensure your number plate meets all UK regulations, make sure you buy your plate from a recognised reseller of DVLA registrations and the actual plates from DVLA registered number plate supplier.

Before using the plates you must assign it via DVLA Swansea, which is easily done online on the .gov website.

How do I assign my number plate?

To officially assign a private number to your vehicle you will need one of the following: a V778 retention document, a V750 certificate of entitlement, or, an online reference number.

You should receive these when you buy your number.

The vehicle you are putting the plates on must be registered with the DVLA in the UK, have been taxed or had a SORN in place continuously for the past five years.

If you apply online and your vehicle does not need an inspection your number will be assigned immediately.

“Getting a personal number plate really can be cheap, easy and fast,” said Jason from CarReg.co.uk

“Whether you want to add a personal touch or hide your vehicle’s age then there will be a plate for you.”

Established in 1988, CarReg is considered a trusted UK car registration dealer.

It is a recognised reseller of DVLA registrations and a DVLA registered number plate supplier.

Over 50 million personalised registration plates are available online at www.carreg.co.uk.