Apple wall plug adapters recalled over electric shock fears

Apple is recalling its three-pronged wall plug adaptors over fears that they could break and cause electric shocks.

The tech giant has found that if broken and metal parts are exposed there is a risk of shock to the user of they touch the adaptor.

The AC wall plug adaptor should not be used attached to the Apple power adaptors.

It was shipped from 2003 to 2010 with Mac and certain iOS devices, and was also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.

The affected three-prong wall plug adapter design is white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter.

They were designed for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Newer adaptors are not affected and are safe to use. New adapters are white with grey on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.

Apple USB power adaptors are not affected by the problem, either.

A statement from Apple said: “Customer safety is always Apple's top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to exchange affected wall plug adapters with a new adapter, free of charge. We encourage customers to exchange their wall plug adapter.”

In order to exchange the faulty plug adaptor, you will need to contact Apple customer support, go to an Apple retailer or find an authorised Apple service provider.

Apple will need to verify your Mac, iPad, iPhone or iPod serial number as part of the exchange process so you will need to find your serial number in advance.