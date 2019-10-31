Annual leave 2020: how to get 59 days off work

Have you booked your 2020 holidays yet?

You might not be thinking about next year’s annual leave just yet, but if you get organised and start planning your holidays in advance, it is possible to double your days off in 2020.

Savvy planning

Most workers in the UK are typically entitled to 28 days of annual leave, alongside eight bank holidays.

It is possible to enjoy up to 59 days off work - while taking just 27 days leave

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with a bit of savvy planning, it is possible to increase your time off to up to 59 days - while taking just 27 days leave.

The first important date for your diary next year is Easter.

Taking eight days of holiday in April will give you 16 consecutive days off work - including weekends - between Saturday 4 and Sunday 19.

Simply book time off in the week leading up to Good Friday on 10 April and the week following Easter Monday on 13 April.

The first of the two May bank holidays have been moved this year to celebrate Victory In Europe Day (VE Day) and will fall on Friday 8 May.

Taking four days off from 4 May will land you nine days away from work between Saturday 2 and Sunday 10.

The second bank holiday falls on 25 May, so booking time off between Tuesday 26 and Friday 29 will grant you another nine consecutive days away.

Make the most of bank holidays

Booking time off around the August bank holiday will grant you another glorious nine days away from work.

The bank holiday falls on Monday 31 August, so booking leave between 1 and 4 September will give you chance to make the most of the last little bit of summer.

Heading towards the end of the year, most will want to make sure they can enjoy some time off to enjoy a festive break.

With Christmas Day on Friday 25 December, and Boxing Day falling on a weekend, this will grant workers Monday 28 December in lieu.